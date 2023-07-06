Kerry Film Festival announce new festival manager and programmer

Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) has announced a new festival manager.

West Kerry resident, Marie Lenihan has been appointed to the role as manager, having worked in various roles with the festival since 2021.

Meanwhile, Declan Lynch has been appointed as festival programmer for KIFF 2023.

This years festival, is the 24th edition and takes place in Killarney between October 19th and 22nd.

The closing date for all submissions is 22 July this year, submissions from over 60 countries have been received so far.

KIFF says they will be bringing a wide variety of screenings, events and industry talks suitable for all ages to Killarney this October, and they look forward to welcoming the public, film makers, screenwriters, producers, actors, and film enthusiasts alike for a weekend of film and fun.’

KIFF is currently accepting film submissions for the 2023 festival and the closing deadline for all submissions is 22 July 2023. All applications will be accepted up to that date on: https://filmfreeway.com/KerryIntFilmFestival

