Kerry female entrepreneurs called on apply for development programme

Kerry businesswomen are being called on to apply to take part in ACORNS.

It’s a development initiative to support early-stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland, and is run by voluntary lead entrepreneurs, including Caroline Reidy of the HR Suite.

Previous Kerry participants include Siobhán Stack of Tralee-based business, Ulluv, and Bridget McAuliffe from Duagh of Quest & Thrive.

Advertisement

ACORNS will run from October to April; and applications can be made on acorns.ie before midnight, September 22nd.