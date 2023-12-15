Kerry FC assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal

Kerry FC have made a substantial food donation to the Tralee Food Aid's Christmas campaign.

The League of Ireland club held a food drive at their home ground over a three-day period to support the initiative.

The club say they were overwhelmed at the amount donated during the drive and paid tribute to their loyal supporters for their generosity.

It says all items will be divided into Christmas Hampers and distributed to those who need them most over the coming week.

Kerry FC forward, Cian Brosnan, and first team coach, James Sugrue delivered the donations to the Tralee Food Aid campaign headquarters.