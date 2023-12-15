Advertisement
News

Kerry FC assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal

Dec 15, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal
Share this article

Kerry FC have made a substantial food donation to the Tralee Food Aid's Christmas campaign.

The League of Ireland club held a food drive at their home ground over a three-day period to support the initiative.

The club say they were overwhelmed at the amount donated during the drive and paid tribute to their loyal supporters for their generosity.

Advertisement

It says all items will be divided into Christmas Hampers and distributed to those who need them most over the coming week.

Kerry FC forward, Cian Brosnan, and first team coach, James Sugrue delivered the donations to the Tralee Food Aid campaign headquarters.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK appeals for people to only visit ED in emergency due to overcrowding
Advertisement
Almost 170 social houses delivered in Kerry this year
Kerry Co-op announces new chairman
Advertisement

Recommended

Midnight Mass will be celebrated at 12 midnight on Christmas Eve (Dec 24th) at Castleisland Parish Church. 
Padre Pio Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church this Tuesday December 19th
Almost 170 social houses delivered in Kerry this year
Kerry Co-op announces new chairman
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus