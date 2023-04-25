Kerry farmland prices ranged from €6,800 to €13,200 per acre last year.

That's according to the Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook compiled by Teagasc and the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

Figures in the report show that the price of farmland nationally is expected to increase by 8%.

The study shows the average land value in Kerry increased on the year before.

The average price per acre on land less than 50 acres in the county, was priced around €13,200 for good quality land, while poor quality land could fetch almost €6,800 per acre; up from €13,167 for good quality land and €5,875 for poor quality land per acre in Kerry the year before.

Good quality land between 50 to 100 acres was priced at €13,000 per acre, while poor quality land in the county cost €5,800 per acre on average.

Poor quality land in Kerry, over 100 acres, cost on average €5,100, with good quality land priced at €11,400 per acre.

Meanwhile, land rental values are expected to increase in Munster by 17% this year.

The study also shows rental values increased in the province last year, with prices per acre ranging from €241 for grazing only, to €383 for potato crops.