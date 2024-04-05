Advertisement
Kerry farmers under increased pressure due to weather

Apr 5, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmers under increased pressure due to weather
Potato committee chair for the Kerry IFA says farmers need help due to the ongoing weather crisis.

Neilus O’Connor says the wet weather has led to unprecedented conditions for farmers and is putting a lot of financial and mental pressure on people.

He believes there is a great need for credit unions, co-ops and creameries to come on board to help farmers.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD believes there needs to be a register for fodder set up in Kerry.

He says it is needed to ensure that fodder is getting to the right places.

