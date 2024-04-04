Advertisement
Kerry farmers are 10 days away from running out of fodder

Apr 4, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmers are 10 days away from running out of fodder
Farmers in Kerry are within a week to ten days from running out of fodder.

That's according to Noel Murphy, a dairy farmer from Milltown and national dairy chair of the ICMSA.

Met Éireann figures show Kerry has had the wettest March since 1963; Teagasc estimates the persistent wet weather is costing dairy farmers 30 million euro nationally every week.

The ICMSA is calling for a further meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee this Friday with more heavy rain forecast for the weekend.

Mr Murphy says cows are still indoors, fodder stores are running out and only 20% of farmers in Kerry have been able to spread fertiliser, which puts next year’s fodder stores at risk.

He says they need support now:

