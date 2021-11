It's claimed farmers could earn an income of up to 10,000 euro per acre, if the government developed a hemp fibre industry.

A consultation process is underway on the potential for such a sector.

Currently the growth of hemp is heavily regulated in Ireland.

Supporters say it lowers carbon emissions and shortens supply chains in certain industries.

Kerry farmer Kate Carmody from Hemp Cooperative Ireland says it would be a win-win situation for the country.