Kerry farmer recovers all of flock missing for 2 years following national park fire

A Kerry farmer has recovered the last of his sheep, over two years after they went missing.

Gene Tangney, rounded up the flock, which disappeared following a major fire in Killarney National Park.

The wildfires in April two years ago, destroyed 2,500 hectares in the park.

Mr Tangney, who lives in the Black Valley, keeps his sheep on land near the Upper Lake at the top of the Purple Mountain.

Many of the sheep were scorched in the blaze, with some going missing and feared dead.

Mr Tangney recalls the conditions of the time

Mr Tangney says he's relieved to have recovered the remaining flock that survived the blaze.