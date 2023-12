A Kerry farmer is a part of a team launching Ireland’s first satellite.

Bas Stijnen, from Dún Chaoin, is a PhD Student in the UCD School for Mechanical and Materials Engineering.

He is a part of a UCD team who have designed and built EIRSAT-1, a satellite launched last week.

This will carry three experiments into space and report back to a command centre on the Irish campus.

The team have a secondary ground station on the farm in Dún Chaoin.