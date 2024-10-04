Advertisement
News

Kerry family wins big at 2024 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Oct 4, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry family wins big at 2024 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards
Share this article

A Kerry farming family has won the Environmental Stewardship Award at the 2024 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Sinéad and Eoghan McCarthy from Callinafercy in Milltown supply Kerry Agribusiness.

The 11 finalists nationwide gathered in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny for the 15th annual awards recognising sustainable dairying.

Advertisement

They were judged across criteria including environmental sustainability, animal welfare, farm infrastructure, hygiene, and soil and grassland management.

Lee Strand suppliers Paudie and Patrick Dillane from Tralee also made the national final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Department of Integration meets with south Kerry community
Advertisement
ASTI says department never consulted them about phone pouches programme
Global Economic Summit to become an annual Killarney event
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster rugby team named
Planning granted for 45 residential units at 19th century protected structure in Tralee
HR Suite's Caroline Reidy appointed to governing board of MTU
National Maritime College of Ireland marks 20th anniversary
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus