Kerry family wins big at 2024 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

A Kerry farming family has won the Environmental Stewardship Award at the 2024 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Sinéad and Eoghan McCarthy from Callinafercy in Milltown supply Kerry Agribusiness.

The 11 finalists nationwide gathered in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny for the 15th annual awards recognising sustainable dairying.

Advertisement

They were judged across criteria including environmental sustainability, animal welfare, farm infrastructure, hygiene, and soil and grassland management.

Lee Strand suppliers Paudie and Patrick Dillane from Tralee also made the national final.