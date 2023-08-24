Kerry family fundraising for NCBI

A Kerry family are organising a fundraising event in aid of a charity that supports their daughter.

Pedal for Grace will take place on September 9th starting at Firies Community Centre and raise funds for the National Council for the Blind.

NCBI supports 13 year old, Grace O’Sullivan who lives in Firies and has a visual impairment called Stargardt disease, which causes progressive sight loss.

Advertisement

Last year the event raised more than €25,000 for the organisation.

Registration can be done on the NCBI website or the Pedal for Grace event page.

https://www.ncbi.ie/event/pedal-for-grace/

Advertisement

9.30 am – 60km – Killorglin Loop – €30

10.30 am – 14Km Loop walk – €10

11 am – 5km Molahiffe walk – €10