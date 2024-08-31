Advertisement
Kerry family fundraising for NCBI

Aug 31, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry family fundraising for NCBI
A Kerry family are organising a fundraising event in aid of a charity that supports their daughter.

Pedal for Grace is returning for its third year and will take place on September 7th starting at Firies Community Centre.

It'll raise funds for the National Council for the Blind.

NCBI supports 14 year old Grace O’Sullivan who lives in Firies; she has a visual impairment called Stargardt disease, which causes progressive sight loss.

Last year the event raised more than €25,000 for Vision Ireland services.

People who wish to register in advance of the event can do so on the Pedal for Grace event page , VisionIreland.ie or can be completed on the day of the event from 8.30am onwards.

9.30 am – 60km – Killorglin Loop – €30

10.30 am – 14Km Loop walk – €10

11 am – 5km Molahiffe walk – €10

