Kerry family calls reopening of referral list to help young people with ADHD to be prioritised

The family of a child with ADHD has called on the authorities to prioritise the reopening of the referral list to help young people with this condition.

The case of the boy from mid-Kerry was highlighted in the Dáil by Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

This boy’s family says there is a lack of accessible mental health services for their son especially since the closure of the referral list for the clinic to treat ADHD.

Advertisement

The family says they urgently need an ADHD diagnosis for their son to ensure he receives the correct medication.

They say mental health resources are already stretched thin in this area, and the loss of access to specialised ADHD support has only made it harder for families like theirs to receive timely and essential care.

Without the proper assessment and treatment, this family says individuals are left struggling, which can have a profound impact on their lives and the well-being of their loved ones.

Advertisement

In the Dáil, Minister of State at the Department of Health Anne Rabbitte said it was her understanding that the ADHD clinic for Kerry and Cork is not closed but is not taking any additional referrals at the moment.

She said she had written to the mental health unit because she does not agree with the approach.