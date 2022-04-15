Kerry facility intended to be children's respite centre is put up for sale

A Kerry facility, that was intended to be a national respite centre for children with rare conditions, has been put up for sale.

Liam’s Lodge, which was dedicated to the memory of Liam and Saoirse Heffernan who died of Batten Disease, was established by the Saoirse Foundation to provide a children's residential facility.

Daft.ie is advertising the site in Blennerville as an opportunity to provide a nursing care home.

The CEO of the Saoirse Foundation says the board of the charity is selling the site located at Curragraigue, Blennerville to concentrate its resources and reserves on its core business.

Brian Conlon says their focus is the transportation of children with serious and life limiting illnesses from rural areas to treatment centres in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

He says the charity wants to provide this service in a safe and child-friendly environment.

Liam’s Lodge was named in memory of Liam Heffernan, who died of the rare genetic condition, Batten Disease at the age of six. Liam's sister Saoirse also died in childhood as a result of the disease.

It was intended that the Blennerville respite facility would help families coping with critically ill children who had rare conditions.

In 2017, the Saoirse Foundation won a four-year battle for planning permission for the facility.

Daft.ie describes the 10.7 acre development as having many facilities including 22 bed residential units, therapy and sensory rooms, physiotherapy suites, a playroom, cafe and car parking.