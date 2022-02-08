Kerry extremely proud of Jessie Buckley following Oscar nomination

Everyone in Kerry is extremely proud of Jessie Buckley, who has been nominated for best supporting actress at the Oscars.

That's according to Mayor of Killarney, Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

Jessie Buckley, who is from Killarney, has been nominated for her role in The Lost Daughter.

Cathaoileach of the town Marie Moloney says it's fantastic news for the Buckley family and the people of Killarney.

She says it's great to see Jessie's hard work paying off:

The Oscar awards ceremony will take place on March 27th.