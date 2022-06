Kerry Euromillions players are being urged to check their tickets after €500,000 was won in Friday night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Hickey’s Centra at Donagh Hickey Motors in Rathmore.

The ticket holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team.

Advertisement

They are being urged to sign the back of the ticket and make contact with Lotto headquarters.

The winning numbers for Friday’s EuroMillions draw were 14, 27, 33, 37, and 47.