Kerry Euromillions player wins €50,000

Dec 14, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Another lucky Euromillions player in Kerry has won €50,000 in the Ireland Only Raffle.

The lucky player bought their ticket for last night’s draw in the Country Store in Castlegregory.

They’re the third player in Kerry to win half a million euro since the Ireland Only Raffle began on November 15th.

The previous winning tickets were sold in An Post on Edward Street, Tralee and in Lidl on the Limerick road in Killarney.

The raffle sees ten players win €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw until December 23rd.

 

