Kerry ETB students honoured at national Education and Training Boards ceremony

Mar 20, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ETB students honoured at national Education and Training Boards ceremony
ETB Week - Thomond Park - Media & Communications Bursary winners Shauna O’Keefe and David Peskey - Alumni Award winner Brian Votta - 2024 03 14
Both past and present Kerry ETB students have been honoured at a national Education and Training Boards ceremony.

The event took place in Thomond Park in Limerick as part of nationwide ‘ETB Week’ celebrations.

Former Kerry College student, Brian Votta was presented with an Alumni Award for his work campaigning for equal access to education for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

While, Shauna O’Keefe and David Peskett from Kerry ETB were joint winners of the five-thousand euro Media & Communications Bursary.

The grant was in recognition of their work developing the app, Bright Minds, which aims to solve classroom anxiety caused by the fear of speaking in front of others.

