Kerry ETB seeks permission to develop classrooms and labs in Killarney

Aug 7, 2021 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ETB seeks permission to develop classrooms and labs in Killarney
Kerry Education and Training Board is seeking planning permission to change the use of a building in Killarney to develop classrooms and labs.

The development at a former shop on High Street will also include a reception, meeting rooms, offices, canteen, toilets and signage.

Meanwhile, Kerry ETB is also applying to Kerry County Council for permission to build an extension for a new studio and classroom at Tech Amergin, Waterville.

A decision will be made on the applications in the coming months.

