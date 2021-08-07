Kerry ETB seeks permission to develop classrooms and labs in Killarney

Kerry Education and Training Board is seeking planning permission to change the use of a building in Killarney to develop classrooms and labs.
The development at a former shop on High Street will also include a reception, meeting rooms, offices, canteen, toilets and signage.
Meanwhile, Kerry ETB is also applying to Kerry County Council for permission to build an extension for a new studio and classroom at Tech Amergin, Waterville.
A decision will be made on the applications in the coming months.