Kerry ETB plans to establish a campus in North Kerry.

Kerry Education and Training Board has purchased a property to establish a stand-alone Listowel campus.

The Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is welcoming the purchase, saying the new campus will support the development of vocational options and pathways for local students. She says the purchase represents a significant investment by Kerry ETB in terms of both post-primary and further education and training.