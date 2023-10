Kerry ETB has been approved for funding in new further education capital grants.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education has today announced Kerry ETB will be awarded €910,000.

This is a part of the €5.4milllion further education capital grants announced nationally by Simon Harris.

This is in addition to €8 million issued in April under the Devolved Capital Grant.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said this funding will help deliver on ETBs' ambitious plans for the future.