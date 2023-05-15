Kerry ETB allocated €50,000 to help people access learning

Kerry Education and Training Board has been allocated €50,000 in funding.

It’s part of €5.3 million in funding announced today by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

The funding is to support educationally disadvantaged learners in accessing and participating in community education.

It can go towards assisting learners with transport or education costs, funding on access to technology and devices, and expanding community access to Wi-Fi and broadband resources.

The funding was issued under the Reach Fund, which was originally introduced in 2020 to support more disadvantaged learners through the pandemic.