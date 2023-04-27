Kerry ETB actively considering options for use of old Gaelcholáiste building

The Kerry Education and Training Board says it’s actively considering a number of options for the use of the former Gaelcholáiste building in Tralee.

Students at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí walked from the old school building in Moyderwell to the new campus in Cloonbeg on Monday for its official opening.

Kerry ETB says there are a number of options under active consideration for the use of the old building in Moyderwell by the ETB, but it confirmed it will have a definite use for it.

The new €16 million, state-of-the-art Gaelcholáiste campus will cater for up to 600 students and over 50 teachers, on the 6.5 acre site adjacent to University Hospital Kerry.