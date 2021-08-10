Kerry estate agent believes government not incentivising landlords to stay in rental market

A Kerry estate agent believes government regulations aren’t incentivising private landlords to stay in the market.

John Daly of Sherry Fitzgerald Daly, Kenmare was speaking following the publication of the latest Daft rental report.

It shows rents in Kerry are up 16.5% in the past year, the largest increase in the country.

There are currently 44 properties being offered for rent in Kerry on Daft.ie, and John Daly feels this is down to people not moving due to COVID.

He also believes landlords are getting out of the rental market, due to the number of regulations.

Mr Daly says the government needs to tackle this area, and also needs to build more social housing to free up the rental market.