Advertisement
News

Kerry entrepreneur says Ireland needs to focus on upskilling workers

Oct 8, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry entrepreneur says Ireland needs to focus on upskilling workers Kerry entrepreneur says Ireland needs to focus on upskilling workers
31 August 2017; Jerry Kennelly is presented with the Irish Academy of Management Whitaker Award 2017 at the Queens Management School at Queens University in Belfast. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Share this article

A Kerry entrepreneur is supporting the Government’s decision to sign up to a global deal on corporate tax reform.

Jerry Kennelly has commended Minister Paschal Donohoe’s work on the negotiation.

The founder of Tweak.com believes the challenge facing the Irish economy now is the shortage of skilled Irish labour and the need for upskilling.

Advertisement

He says multinationals like Google need to bring in workers from abroad, due to the lack of people in Ireland with the necessary skills for their well-paid jobs.

Mr Kennelly believes the focus should be on ensuring Ireland has a highly skilled workforce to continue to draw in multinationals.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus