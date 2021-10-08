Kerry entrepreneur says Ireland needs to focus on upskilling workers

A Kerry entrepreneur is supporting the Government’s decision to sign up to a global deal on corporate tax reform.

Jerry Kennelly has commended Minister Paschal Donohoe’s work on the negotiation.

The founder of Tweak.com believes the challenge facing the Irish economy now is the shortage of skilled Irish labour and the need for upskilling.

He says multinationals like Google need to bring in workers from abroad, due to the lack of people in Ireland with the necessary skills for their well-paid jobs.

Mr Kennelly believes the focus should be on ensuring Ireland has a highly skilled workforce to continue to draw in multinationals.