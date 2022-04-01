Kerry energy specialist says better explanation of smart meters needed

A Kerry energy specialist says there needs to be a better explanation to the public as to how smart meters work.

David O'Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh was speaking after it was revealed a quarter of a million houses with smart meters could be put on new mandatory time of use tariffs.

This would encourage households to use high-energy appliances at night or overnight, when electricity rates are cheaper.

With soaring fuel costs, people are being forced to adapt how they use electricity.

David O'Sullivan says there needs to be more information for the public to understand how smart meters work.