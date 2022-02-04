Kerry drivers pay €108,000 in fines for using mobile phone while driving

Motorists in Kerry paid over €108,000 in fines for using a mobile phone while driving over the past two years.

This is according to An Garda Siochana, which keeps records of the number of fixed charge notices issued for various offences in the division.

Many offence types, including many road traffic offences, are dealt with by issuing a fixed charge notice or fixed charge penalty.

This offers an opportunity to pay a fine in order to avoid prosecution.

During 2020 and 2021, there were nearly 1,600 notices issued for using a mobile phone while driving in the Kerry Garda Division.

Over this period, motorists in Kerry paid €108,240 for these offences.

A further €84,000 was paid in fixed charge notices for failing to display a valid tax/insurance disc, while €34,000 was paid in fines for not wearing a seatbelt.

Garda figures also show €25,000 was paid in fines for those parking or stopping in a clearway or disabled parking space.

