Advertisement
News

Kerry driver found traveling at 144kph in a 100kph zone

Feb 5, 2025 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Kerry driver found traveling at 144kph in a 100kph zone
Photo from An Garda Síochána Kerry Facebook page
Share this article

A Kerry driver was responsible for one of the notable speeds detected during Gardaí road surveillance over the St Brigid's Bank Holiday Weekend.

The driver was found to be traveling at 144kph in a 100kph zone in Killorglin.

Over 2,200 drivers were detected for speeding offenses during the five-day Roads Policing Operation.

Advertisement

These figures were in spite of there being a reduced number of motorists on the roads in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Throughout this weekend's Roads Policing Operation, Gardaí conducted both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints. Just under 200 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drivers and all other road users are reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home for any social occasion.

Advertisement

Drivers should continue to give driving your full attention, slow down and take extra care.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

24 patients on trolleys in UHK today
Advertisement
Works Cahersiveen regeneration project due to get underway in Q2
Kerry solicitor criticises “extremely unsatisfactory” absence of court-ordered translator
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry solicitor criticises “extremely unsatisfactory” absence of court-ordered translator
McGrath To Captain Kerry FC For 2025
Furlong And McCarthy Miss Scotland Clash
Former Kerry garda will be spared drugs conviction if he makes donation to treatment centre
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus