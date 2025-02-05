Kerry driver found traveling at 144kph in a 100kph zone

A Kerry driver was responsible for one of the notable speeds detected during Gardaí road surveillance over the St Brigid's Bank Holiday Weekend.

The driver was found to be traveling at 144kph in a 100kph zone in Killorglin.

Over 2,200 drivers were detected for speeding offenses during the five-day Roads Policing Operation.

These figures were in spite of there being a reduced number of motorists on the roads in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Throughout this weekend's Roads Policing Operation, Gardaí conducted both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints. Just under 200 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drivers and all other road users are reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home for any social occasion.

Drivers should continue to give driving your full attention, slow down and take extra care.