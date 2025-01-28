Advertisement
Calls for speeding to be addressed on Tralee road described as accident waiting to happen

Jan 28, 2025
Calls for speeding to be addressed on Tralee road described as accident waiting to happen
There are calls for speeding to be addressed on a Tralee road, which has been described as an accident waiting to happen.

Fianna Fáil councillor Anne O’Sullivan raised the issue at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Anne O’Sullivan tabled a motion at the Tralee MD meeting calling on Kerry County Council to address the issue of speed from Watson’s Cross to Healy’s Cross.

She says this issue is posing a danger for pedestrians and all road users, and stated it was an accident waiting to happen.

Cllr O’Sullivan told the meeting that the first time the speed limit was obeyed on this road was during the snowfall earlier this month.

In response to her motion, Kerry County Council stated following previous representations on the issue, Tralee MD highlighted these concerns to An Garda Síochána.

It says Gardaí are considering designating this location as a GoSafe site.

The council says the Tralee Municipal District will review the outcome of these interventions in advance of considering the matter further.

The MD has also erected repeater speed limit signs on this road.

