Tralee councillor urging supermarkets to accommodate home delivery customers with Deposit Re-Turn recyclables

A Tralee councillor is urging supermarkets who provide home delivery services to accommodate such customers with their Deposit Re-turn Scheme recyclables.

Fianna Fáil councillor Anne O’Sullivan raised the motion at meeting of Tralee Municipal District, for the council to engage with local shops to make the return service available to online customers.

She says many constituents who are housebound, have mobility issues or who can’t make it to the shop are at times struggling to return their plastic bottles.

Cllr O’Sullivan believes the scheme should be extended, whereby home delivery services will take to plastic recyclables.

She says the total compensated return could be taken from the customers' next bills with that shop.

In response to Cllr O’Sullivan’s motion, Kerry County Council advised as this is a national scheme, it may be more appropriate to contact the “Re-Turn” company, to query whether they are considering such a roll out for home-delivery customers.