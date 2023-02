69 drivers have been caught speeding so far this morning.

Extra Gardaí are out monitoring speed over the next 24 hours, as part of National Slow Down Day.

One driver in Kerry was caught travelling 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R561 in Castledrum, Castlemaine.

Advertisement

In Galway a driver was caught travelling 117 kilometres in a 50 zone, while another was doing 122 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone in Lucan, Dublin.

Gardai say a third of crashes are caused by speeding.