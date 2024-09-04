Kerry doctor urges older abuse survivors to confide in GPs

A Kerry doctor says your GP is a good first port of call if you wish to speak to someone about experiences of abuse.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan from Farranfore was speaking in the wake of revelations that over 800 people have been accused of more than 2,300 instances of historical sexual abuse at 308 religious schools in Ireland.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister Norma Foley recommended that cabinet set up a commission of investigation following the publication of a scoping inquiry report yesterday.

Advertisement

Dr Eamonn Shanahan says a lot of people are affected:

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 88 88, Kerry Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre on 1800 6 33 33 3, or the Samaritans on 116 123.