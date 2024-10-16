Kerry Dairy Ireland announces 47.75c/l September milk price

Kerry Dairy Ireland will pay farmers an extra 1.5 cent per litre for milk supplied this September.

Today, the division of Kerry Group which processes milk, announced it will pay 47.75 cent per litre.

This compares to the 45.25 cent per litre it paid in August.

The price is based off the 3.3 per cent protein and 3.6 per cent butterfat Irish standard.

All of these figures are inclusive of VAT.

When expressed as the European standard of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, Kerry Dairy Ireland'S September price is 52.31 cent per litre.

When calculated using the average milk solids supplied in September, Kerry Dairy Ireland will pay 58.37 cent per litre, inclusive of bonuses.

The milk processor claims cheese prices are supporting dairy markets but butter prices have decreased slightly from the historic highs of recent weeks.