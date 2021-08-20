Kerry credit union lowers savings cap

A Kerry credit union has lowered its savings cap.

Credit unions apply limits on savings due to Central Bank requirements and costs charged by banks to hold money on deposit.

Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne, which has lowered its cap to €10,000, says credit union members nationally have been asked to withdraw some of their savings because upper limits have been applied.

Advertisement

The credit union, which is on Main Street, Dingle, has experienced an unprecedented level of growth in member savings.

The upper limit of €10,000 is in effect now.