Kerry creators in the running at this year’s IFTAs

A number of Kerry creators are in the running for tonight's Irish Film and Television Awards.

Shane Crowley, from Killorglin, is nominated for Best Script (Film) for God’s Creatures.

The film, which was produced by Cromane native, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, is also nominated for Best Film.

Joyride, which was filmed in Kerry, has also been shortlisted for IFTA awards, with Tralee native Ailbhe Keogan nominated for best script and Emer Reynolds for best director.

Jessie Buckley, who’s from Killarney, has been shortlisted in the best supporting actress category for her role in Women Talking.

The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony in Dublin tonight.