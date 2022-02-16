Kerry couple travelling to Ukraine to meet baby son born via surrogate

A Kerry couple are travelling to Ukraine to meet their baby son, who was born via surrogate yesterday.

Dermot and Dorothy Moynihan from Kilgobnet got word their son Luke was born yesterday.

They say it's been a long and hard journey to become parents, adding the birth of their son is an amazing end to it.

Dermot Moynihan says they aren't concerned about the geopolitical situation, as they are travelling to Lviv which is in western Ukraine; he says they would have concerns if they were travelling to the east of the country.

He hopes the situation de-escalates and everyone, who is on a surrogacy journey, gets home safely.

The new father says he can't wait to bring baby Luke back to Kerry: