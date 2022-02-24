Advertisement
Kerry couple whose son was born in Ukraine says their thoughts are with that nation's people

Feb 24, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry couple have safely returned home from Ukraine with their baby son, who was born via surrogate.

Dermot and Dorothy Moynihan from Killorglin travelled to Lviv in western Ukraine, to meet their newborn son Luke.

Mr Moynihan says they feel extremely lucky and blessed to be back in Ireland with their son.

The Department of Foreign Affairs worked to ensure the family got emergency paper work so they could leave on Monday.

Dermot Moynihan says it’s a very dark day and his thoughts are with the people of Ukraine:

New parents Dermot and Dorothy Moynihan say it was a long journey to parenthood.

Dermot Moynihan describes how they felt bringing their son Luke home to Kerry:

