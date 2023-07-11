Advertisement
Kerry county vet warns of possible infection if people touch dead whale

Jul 11, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry county vet warns of possible infection if people touch dead whale
A Fin Whale -2nd largest mammal in the world - was sadly washed up at Baile Uí Chuill Strand, Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry. Beside the whale is Frances O'Hare, on holiday in Baile Uí Chuill. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ISSUED 08/07/2023
People are being warned not to touch a whale that was washed up on a South Kerry beach.

The Kerry county veterinary officer says there’s a possibility there could be pathogenic bacteria on the whale’s surface.

County vet Paddy Fenton says if humans come in contact with the whale they could become ill.

The fin whale, which is estimated to be up to 75 feet in length, was found washed up at the weekend in Baile Uí Chuill Strand in Ballinskelligs.

Paddy Fenton says signs have been erected today warning people not to approach the giant mammal.

No decision has been made as to how to dispose of the fin whale’s body.

County vet Paddy Fenton says he has been in contact with experts in Ireland as well as a university in California.

