Kerry County Vet responds to recent dog attack on sheep

Apr 18, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Vet responds to recent dog attack on sheep
There is no link up between the national microchip scheme for dogs and whether microchipped dogs are actually licenced.

That’s according to Kerry County Veterinary Officer, Paddy Fenton; who was responding to the working group on control of dogs report, which was published last week.

Mr Fenton says the reports recommendation - of the implementation on linking microchipping and dog licensing - would be hugely beneficial, however owner registrations must be addressed seriously.

Mr Fenton says there is a huge problem with unwanted collies in the county.

He says Kerry has a good record on dog control but more education is needed around dog ownership.

