Kerry County Council’s payroll costs accounted for almost 45% of its revenue expenditure last year, which is the highest percentage nationally when compared to other local authorities.

That’s according to annual report was carried out by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC).

This covers a range of areas including housing, the environment and financial management.

NOAC used 44 indicators across eleven areas to measure the local authority’s performance.

The 2022 Performance Indicator Report found that all local authorities, apart from Cork County Council, saw an increase in payroll costs as a percentage of its revenue expenditure last year.

Kerry County Council had the highest payroll costs as a percentage of its revenue expenditure at 44.09%, while Limerick City and County had the lowest with 9.5%.

The report also noted there was some significant decline in job creation last year; Cavan decrease by 72.87 jobs to 109.60, while in Kerry it dropped by 38.27 to 59.90.

Kerry County Council recorded the highest total page views of all local authority websites last year, at 37.98 per capita; this was down compared to 2021 when the figure was 41.12 for the county.

The NOAC report also noted that Kerry County Council was among seven local authorities that achieved a collection rate of 90% or higher for housing loans.