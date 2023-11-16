Advertisement
Kerry County Council’s choice based letting system launches

Nov 16, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council’s new system for allocating council houses is going live today (Thursday, November 16th).

Through this choice based letting scheme, available social housing will be openly advertised, allowing qualified households to apply if they are interested.

It aims to allow qualified households have a greater choice and involvement in selecting a new home.

The first properties that are available are up online today.

Kerry County Council stated that anyone who doesn’t have a computer themselves, they can avail of this service through the public computers in the county’s libraries.

