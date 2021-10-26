Kerry County Councillors briefed on draft County Development Plan 2022-2028

Kerry County Councillors have been briefed on the draft County Development Plan 2022-2028 (CDP).

This plan sets out the overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the county over a six-year period.

It takes into account the national, regional framework of strategies and guidelines.

During the briefing, councillors raised a number of issues and concerns; among the most popular related to windfarms, projected population growth for the county and the housing shortage as well as planning permission and securing planning on people's own family land.

The importance of tourism and connectivity to and within the county were also raised.

Councillors heard there were plans to reduce the proposed area open for consideration for wind farms to 59km2; this is a 90% reduction in comparison to the previous plan.

This new CDP also sets out that there'd be no limit on the number of children of farmers who wish to build their first home on the family farm.

Kerry County Councillors can make submissions for amendments before October 29th.

This draft plan is expected to be published in early December and the public will also get to have their say on it.

Kerry County Council management were praised for their work on the draft County Development Plan.