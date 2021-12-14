Kerry County Councillor wants minimum setback distance for wind turbines to be increased

A Kerry County Councillor wants the minimum setback distance for wind turbines to be increased to eight times the turbine height.
Wind energy development guidelines from 2006 don't provide for a mandatory minimum setback distance between wind turbines and residential dwellings.
These guidelines indicate an advisory minimum setback distance of 500m.
Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says he acknowledges the 92% reduction in the land open for windfarm development in draft County Development Plan, but says communities are worried about the other 8%.
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says the planning regulator needs to do more urgently, to address these concerns and increase the minimum set-back distance for turbines.