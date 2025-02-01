Kerry County Councillor says trees shouldn’t be within falling distance of public roads or power lines

A Kerry County Councillor says trees should not be within falling distance of a public road or power lines.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae raised the issue at the recent meeting of the Kenmare Municipal District.

In the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, close to 40,000 customers in Kerry were without power.

Some of those were without electricity for over a week due to the damage caused by the record-breaking winds.

A number of roads around the county were also blocked by fallen trees, some of which took additional care to remove as they were tangled in power lines.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says no tree should be within falling distance of roads or power lines; he told the meeting that this should be a concern for the council, ESB Networks and landowners.

He says Kerry County Council needs to write to the relevant departments and ministers to highlight this concern.

Cllr Healy-Rae says we are reactive at the moment, adding we need to be proactive; he questioned the costs associated with clearing trees and restoring power lines that had fallen during the recent storm.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Teddy O’Sullivan Casey also tabled a motion seeking that roadside hedges are trimmed, following the heavy snowfall earlier this year.

Councillors praised council staff, ESB Networks and everyone involved in the response to the recent storms and cold weather conditions for their efforts.

Kerry County Council told the meeting that it is learning from all these extreme weather events.