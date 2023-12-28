Kerry County Councillor calls for workshops to be held on the Croí Conáithe grant scheme

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for workshops or webinars to be held on the Croí Conáithe grant scheme.

This is a grant for people who want to refurbish a vacant house.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald tabled the motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

The council says it’s currently managing over 350 active applications under the scheme.

It intends to undertake promotion work around the grant availability early next year (2024) and the option of workshops will be considered as part of this programme, the council says.