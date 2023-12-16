Kerry County Councillor believes virtual fencing might prevent dog attacks on sheep

A Kerry County Councillor says virtual fencing might be a tool to prevent dog attacks on sheep.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald was speaking at the recent meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald called for the council to write to the Minster for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to ask that his department provide a grant for sheep farmers so they can avail of virtual fencing.

This is an invisible fencing system that sees animals wearing a GPS collar that makes noise and if necessary, emits an electric pulse to the neck to stop the animal from crossing a boundary.

He says these collars cost about €70 and stated farmers would also need an app and training.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald told the meeting these collars may also prevent sheep being killed by dogs, if dogs were wearing them too.

He referenced a recent incident where 25 ewes were killed by dogs in Ventry.

The West Kerry councillor says if a dog went up to an animal wearing this collar it might shock them and would stop them carrying out such attacks.

He also stated this technology would be beneficial to farmers as it enables them to guide their animals to areas where grazing is needed, adding it would provide endless possibilities.