Kerry County Council is warning of difficult driving conditions due to very strong winds as a result of Storm Jocelyn.

The storm makes landfall as 800 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry remain without power this evening following Storm Isha on Sunday.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry until 2am tomorrow; Met Éireann is forecasting very strong and gusty southwest to west winds.

Advertisement

There’ll also be large coastal waves with wave overtopping, difficult driving conditions and potential debris on roads.

Kerry County Council is warning people to expect difficult driving conditions amid the very strong winds.

ESB crews are continuing to restore power to homes around the county, some of which have been without electricity since Sunday night’s storm.

Advertisement

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell says this latest storm is hampering their efforts due to the strong winds and some customers will be without power again overnight.

He says a number of new outages have also been reported in the past few hours due to Storm Jocelyn.

Customers who're affected are advised to check the website powercheck.ie for updates, and to call 1800 372 999 if they come across fallen power lines.