Kerry County Council to review proposal for dog park in Listowel

Kerry County Council is to review a proposal for a dog park in Listowel.

Cllr Mike Kennelly wants an area where dogs can run free, off the lead, similar to one in Marley Park in Dublin; this would be the first dog park in Kerry.

Kerry County Council says while it’s a worthy proposal, the management and operation of such facilities in other locations have proved problematic.

Council management says there are no plans to provide dog parks, adding that finding appropriate locations and funding, have also led to this decision.

After Cllr Kennelly made an appeal for this to be reviewed, it was decided the matter would go before the council’s Environment Strategic Policy Committee to be discussed.