Kerry County Council to continue to accept cash at service counters

Apr 23, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says it intends to continue to accept cash from people for its services.

It follows a motion by Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae, requesting the council to continue to take cash at its service counters.

In response to the motion, the council says it manages 20 pay points across its services, and a wide variety of payment methods are accepted including cash, cheques, and card payments.

The council adds it intends to continue to accept cash for council services, and offer this wide variety of payment methods to facilitate its customers’ needs.

Kerry County Council says it also plans to expand the availability of online payment options, in line with national initiatives.

