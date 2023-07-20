Kerry County Council submit 17 derelict properties for government funding

Kerry County Council has submitted a list of 17 derelict properties to the Department of Housing for the Vacant Homes Action Plan.

It follows the allocation €2.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction in the county, as part of the government’s Urban and Regeneration Development fund.

Meanwhile, the council advised 36 properties have been reviewed in relation to the Tenant in Situ Scheme.

Kerry County Council told Independent councillor, Jackie Healy-Rae, that 17 properties have been submitted for funding.

The funding is to enable Kerry County Council to acquire vacant and derelict properties either not on the market for sale, or to which the market has not responded.

Local authorities are to then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who, in return, will commit to bringing the properties into use as homes.

The council confirmed that nine of the properties listed are in Killarney, while eight are in Tralee.

This allows local authorities to buy properties where tenants are facing eviction, when the landlord is selling the property.

This allows local authorities to buy properties where tenants are facing eviction, when the landlord is selling the property.

Of these, seven properties have been accepted – four in the Tralee Municipal District, and one each in Killarney, Listowel and Castleisland.

Nine are currently under consideration – three in Killarney, three in Kenmare; and one each in Tralee, Listowel and the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD.

20 properties aren’t being considered for reasons including the condition of the buildings.

The information was provided following a motion from Independent councillor, Jackie Healy-Rae.